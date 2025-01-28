A man was killed in a double shooting at a West Philadelphia home and a responding police officer shot and killed a dog that attacked his partner, investigators said.

The two officers responded to a reported shooting along the 4100 block of Leidy Avenue at 8:41 p.m. on Monday.

When they arrived, they found a 56-year-old man who was unresponsive on the first floor of the home and suffering from two gunshot wounds to the abdomen. They also found a 45-year-old man who was conscious and suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

While they were at the scene, a pit bull attacked and bit one of the officers in the foot, according to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small. The officer’s partner pulled out a weapon and opened fire, killing the dog, Small said.

The officer who was bitten was not seriously hurt, according to Small.

The two shooting victims were taken to the hospital. The 56-year-old man was pronounced dead at 9:09 p.m. while the 45-year-old man remains in stable condition.

Police have not yet released the 56-year-old man’s identity but said he lived in the home where he was found dead while the 45-year-old man was visiting. Police also said they found two spent shell casings on the sidewalk near the home and a third one on the front porch, indicating the two men were shot outside the property.

Investigators spoke to witnesses who told police they know who the shooter is. They also said the gunman fled with a woman who they also know.

Police continue to interview the witnesses but have not released the names of the suspect or the woman who fled with him. They also have not yet revealed a motive.

In addition to the double shooting, the officer who shot and killed the dog is also under investigation per department policy.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.