Man killed in crash in Upper Macungie, Pennsylvania

A man was killed after he was ejected from his vehicle during a crash in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, late Saturday night, officials said.

Stephen La Pierre, 66, was driving along Tilghman Street in Upper Macungie around 10 p.m. when he veered off the roadway and went down an embankment, causing his vehicle to roll over, investigators said.

La Pierre was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:37 p.m.

Investigators said La Pierre died from multiple blunt force injuries and his death was ruled an accident. Both the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office and Upper Macungie Township Police are investigating.