North Philadelphia

Man killed in early morning shooting on Girard Ave.

A 32-year-old man was shot and killed near the intersection of N. 12th Street and Girard Avenue in North Philadelphia early Wednesday, police say

By Hayden Mitman

Police officials investigate after a man was killed near the intersection of N. 12th Street and Girard Avenue on Wednesday, Aug. 7.
NBC10

A man was killed in a shooting that happened along Girard Avenue in North Philadelphia on Wednesday morning, officials said.

According to police, a 32-year-old man, who police have not yet provided further information on, was shot and killed neat the intersection of N. 12th Street and Girard Avenue on Wednesday morning at about 8:10 a.m.

Officials said the man was shot three times in his chest and was pronounced at the scene at around 8:40 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police officials also said that no arrests have yet been made and an investigation is ongoing.

Léelo en español aquí

The Philadelphia Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Homicide Detectives at 215-686-3334.

Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling or texting the department's tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

Also, officials noted that, as in all homicide cases in Philadelphia, a $20,000 reward is offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

