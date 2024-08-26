Chester

Man killed, 3 others injured in Chester shooting, police say

By Kaleah Mcilwain

A man is dead and three other people are injured after a shooting in Chester, Pennsylvania Saturday night.

At 11:39 p.m., police were called to the area of the 1000 block of Butler Street for a report of a shooting, police said.

When officers arrived, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was identified as Robert Luck, 32, who sustained several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the City of Chester Police Department.

The second victim was identified as Brymir Trader, 31, who sustained a gunshot wound to the head. Trader was transported to the hospital and is listed in critical condition, police said.

While officers were at the hospital, police said two more victims arrived at the ER by private vehicle. Both of those victims were placed in stable condition. They have not been identified by officials at this time.

The shooting is currently under investigation.

Police have not released any further details about the incident or any suspects or arrests at this time.

Anyone having information pertaining to this incident is urged to contact City of Chester Police Department Detective Patrick Flynn (610) 447-8444 or Delaware County Criminal Investigation Detective Brian Put (610) 891-5262.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

