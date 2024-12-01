Man shot in armed robbery at Biden Welcome Center in Newark, Del.

The Delaware State Police is currently investigating after a shooting in the parking lot of the Biden Welcome Center in Newark, Del. left a man injured.

According to the police, there was a shooting at the Biden Welcome Center, located along I-95 at 530 John F. Kennedy Memorial Highway at 7 a.m.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 45-year-old man from Goshen, New York, had stopped at the service station while traveling when an unknown suspect or suspects approached him. The victim was robbed and then shot, police said.

When troopers arrived, they located the victim lying on the ground in the parking lot outside of Starbucks. Police said the victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries that appeared to be non-life-threatening.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

DSP is currently investigating a shooting at the Biden Welcome Center parking lot. One person was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. This appears to be an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to public safety. Further details will be shared in a news release. pic.twitter.com/C6lpUs57un — Delaware State Police (@DEStatePolice) December 1, 2024

At this time the police do not have a description on the suspect or suspects, and the circumstances leading to the shooting remain under investigation by state police.

Officials said the shooting "appears to be isolated" and they did not believe there was any ongoing threat to public safety.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant information is asked to contact Detective R. Strecker by calling (302) 365-8413.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.