Man in Wheelchair Dies After Stolen SUV Crash

A stolen SUV crashed in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section on Saturday night and killed a man in a wheelchair, police said.

The stolen Cadillac SUV plowed into two other cars and the man, who was in a wheelchair along the road, according to police.

Officers said they heard the crash near Castor and Aramingo avenues around 9:30 p.m.

An adult and a child in one of the cars were hurt, but expected to be okay, according to Philadelphia Police Inspector D F Pace. The man in the wheelchair was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he later died.

Police said four people got out of the stolen vehicle and ran off, but one, a 19-year-old, was later arrested. Police were still searching for the other three as of Sunday morning.

Officers found three guns inside the SUV, Pace said.