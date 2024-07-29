Man hurt in shooting at illegal outdoor speakeasy in SW Philly, police say

A man is recovering after he was shot at an illegal outdoor speakeasy that covered multiple acres in Southwest Philadelphia, police said.

Police responded to 60th Street and Lindbergh Boulevard on Sunday around 9:35 p.m. after receiving multiple reports of a person shot.

When police arrived, they found a 37-year-old man who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. The man was taken to the hospital where he is currently in stable condition. No arrests have been made, police have not released a description of any suspects and a weapon has not been recovered. Police are working to gather any possible surveillance footage from nearby businesses and homes as the investigation continues.

Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace said a “number of individuals” were at the scene of the shooting, which he described as an illegal outdoor speakeasy that covered multiple acres and included food, beverages, tables, pool tables and decorations. Pace told NBC10 they will shut the operation down though they haven’t determined who owns the land where the speakeasy was operating.

“At this time, we believe it is possibly city-owned but it’s too early to tell,” Pace said. “We’re going to now enlist the help of other city agencies to determine exactly who that property belongs to. And it may belong to multiple owners. We’re not sure. It’s that vast a piece of land that was being used for this illegal meeting place.”