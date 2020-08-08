A man was acting “erratically” and refused to drop a broken glass bottle when police at the Jersey Shore fatally shot him, the state’s Attorney General’s Office said.

Multiple officers from the Ventnor and Atlantic City police departments fired at the man as he walked along the area of Wellington and West End avenues around 4:15 p.m. Thursday.

New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal’s office said police had received a 911 call about a man acting “erratically” in the area. Responding officers found him walking along a marshy area near the roadway as he held a broken glass bottle, the AG’s office said.

Officers tried to offer the man help, but he refused repeated requests to drop the bottle as he made it onto the roadway, which had been cleared of traffic, and continued to walk back and forth, the attorney general’s office said.

About 15 minutes into the ordeal he walked toward police with the bottle still in his hand, prompting officers to open fire, the AG’s office said.

He was taken by a waiting ambulance to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead around 6 p.m. Investigators are still working to identify him.

The attorney general’s office said an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.