Man Dies in Police-Involved Shooting in Ventnor, New Jersey

Police shot the unidentified man in the area of Wellington and West End avenues shortly after 4:15 p.m. 

An investigation is underway after a man died in a police-involved shooting in Ventnor, New Jersey, on Thursday. 

Police shot the unidentified man in the area of Wellington and West End avenues shortly after 4:15 p.m. 

The man was taken to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. 

Investigators have not revealed what led to the shooting or whether or not the man was armed. The Attorney General’s Office is currently investigating the incident. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

