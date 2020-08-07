Man Dies in Police-Involved Shooting in Ventnor, New Jersey

An investigation is underway after a man died in a police-involved shooting in Ventnor, New Jersey, on Thursday.

Police shot the unidentified man in the area of Wellington and West End avenues shortly after 4:15 p.m.

The man was taken to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators have not revealed what led to the shooting or whether or not the man was armed. The Attorney General’s Office is currently investigating the incident.

