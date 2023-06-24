Man found shot to death along Boathouse Row

Police are investigating after an officer on patrol discovered a man who had been shot to death on Kelly Drive early Saturday.

According to police, an officer was walking the 2200 block of Kelly Drive, near Temple University's East Park Canoe House and Saint Joseph's University's Gillin Boathouse on Boathouse Row at about 2:45 a.m., when they found a 30-year-old man who had been shot multiple times in a nearby parking lot.

Law enforcement officials said that the man was found laying next to a vehicle that had its hood open and hazard lights on, as if it had been having car trouble.

The vehicle had temporary tags from Delaware and, police said, it was reported stolen.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Officials said the man -- who police have not yet shared the identity of -- was pronounced at the scene.

According to police there were no shell casings found at the scene, though there was one bullet recovered.

No arrests have yet been made and, officials said, no motive is yet known for this slaying, however, an investigation is ongoing.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.