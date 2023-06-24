Boathouse Row

Man found shot to death along Boathouse Row

An officer on patrol found a man who had been shot to death near a car with its hood up and hazard lights on along Kelly Drive early Saturday

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating after an officer on patrol discovered a man who had been shot to death on Kelly Drive early Saturday.

According to police, an officer was walking the 2200 block of Kelly Drive, near Temple University's East Park Canoe House and Saint Joseph's University's Gillin Boathouse on Boathouse Row at about 2:45 a.m., when they found a 30-year-old man who had been shot multiple times in a nearby parking lot.

Law enforcement officials said that the man was found laying next to a vehicle that had its hood open and hazard lights on, as if it had been having car trouble.

The vehicle had temporary tags from Delaware and, police said, it was reported stolen.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Officials said the man -- who police have not yet shared the identity of -- was pronounced at the scene.

According to police there were no shell casings found at the scene, though there was one bullet recovered.

No arrests have yet been made and, officials said, no motive is yet known for this slaying, however, an investigation is ongoing.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

first alert traffic 23 hours ago

‘We rebuilt I-95 in just 12 days': Busy Philly highway reopens to cars, trucks

North Philadelphia 6 mins ago

Man dies after being shot in the head on Broad Street at Girard Ave.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Boathouse Row
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us