Investigation underway after Delaware man found dead at recycling center

Police are looking for answers after workers discovered the body of a 67-year-old man at a recycling center in Delaware.

According to police, on Wednesday, Aug. 14, around 4:18 p.m., the body of Nathaniel Prenters of Magnolia, Delaware, was found at the recycling management center located at 100 Amer Road in Wilmington.

Troopers responded to the recycling center after employees found him in a processing area, police said. The cause of death remains unknown, and autopsy results are pending.

Police note that Prenters was not an employee of the recycling center.

Prenters was last seen around 6:45 a.m. on Sunday, Aug.11, at a residence on Juanita Drive in Magnolia, according to police. His activities that day and his whereabouts between that time and the discovery of his body are currently unknown.

Delaware State Police Ask for Public’s Help in Death Investigationhttps://t.co/Y69UC3qKXI — Delaware State Police (@DEStatePolice) August 15, 2024

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding Prenters’ whereabouts or activities before the discovery of his body to contact Detective M. Conway at 302-365-8411.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333 or through a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police.