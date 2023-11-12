Man fatally struck in a hit-and-run while changing a tire, police say

A man was killed in a hit and run in North Philadelphia Sunday night.

At 5:58 p.m. police say an unidentified man in his 30s was hit by a white van on the 4800 block of Whitaker Ave.

The victim was transported to the hospital by medics where he was pronounced dead at 6:28 p.m.

An investigating officer said the victim was helping change someone’s tire when he was hit.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Police say the white van was last seen fleeing the area heading northbound on Whitaker Avenue and the driver then ditched the van not far from the scene and ran away.

At this time police do not have any suspects.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.