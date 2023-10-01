Police are trying to identify two vehicles involved in the hit-and-run crash after a man was struck and "extremely" critically injured on Saturday night in Philadelphia's Point Breeze neighborhood.

According to police, the incident happened at about 11:53 p.m. when a man -- who police consider a John Doe, as of 12:45 p.m. on Sunday -- was struck by a vehicle headed eastbound on the 2000 block of Washington Avenue.

At that time, law enforcement officials said that they believe the vehicle -- which was possibly an Infinity, though the model is now known -- struck a man who was crossing the roadway with enough impact to knock the man onto another vehicle.

After the man struck the second vehicle, -- which police claim may also have been an Infinity -- both vehicles fled the scene of the crash, leaving the man injured in the roadway.

First responders said the man was suffering from head trauma and he was taken to a nearby hospital where he was placed in extremely critical condition.

Police officials said that an investigation into this incident is ongoing.