Man Exposes Himself, Commits Lewd Acts at Delaware National Park, Authorities Say

A Delaware man was charged this week with following women, exposing himself and engaging in lewd acts on a trail at a national park, officials said.

Christopher S. Martin, 28, of Wilmington, was arrested Wednesday on misdemeanor charges relating to at least two separate incidents at First State National Historical Park, officials said.

A woman first reported that, on the afternoon of Aug. 16, a man on a park trail exposed his genitals to her. Another woman reported being followed on a trail by a man she later saw putting his hand in his pants to commit a lewd act around the same time of day on Wednesday, officials said.

The second woman was able to provide a description of a vehicle the man left in -- as well as a license plate number -- to Natural Resources Police State Park officers, who then obtained an arrest warrant for Martin, officials said.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

While in custody, Martin admitted to committing the lewd acts toward the women on First State National Historical Park trails on Aug. 16 and 31, officials added. He was arraigned for the misdemeanor charges at Justice of the Peace Court No. 11.

He was also issued a no-contact order with both victims, as well as with the First State National Historical Park and all Delaware State Parks. He was released on his own recognizance.