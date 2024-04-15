A man has died after being shot and left for dead on a sidewalk near St. Joseph's University, on Sunday night, officials said.

Léelo en español aquí

According to Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele, a 39-year-old man was discovered around 11 p.m. on a sidewalk at the intersection of Cardinal and City avenues, near St. Joseph's University, after he had been shot.

The man died after being transported to a nearby hospital, the DA's office said.

Officials claimed the man was not shot at the location where he was found.

However, police officials have not yet disclosed just where or when the man was shot before he was left for dead in Montgomery County.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Officials said Monday afternoon that a location where multiple police sources initially said the shooting occurred was not accurate.

Police officials have not yet provided further information on the man's identity or the shooting incident that led to his death.

According to police, an investigation into this incident is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.