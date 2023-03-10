Man Dead After Fatal Stabbing in Strawberry Mansion

A Hispanic man was stabbed Friday night in the Strawberry Mansion neighborhood.

At 6:39 p.m. a 44-year-old man was stabbed once in the left side of the neck during a domestic dispute, police said.

Police transported the man to Temple Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:57 p.m., according to the police.

Police recovered the weapon at the scene. No arrests have been made at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for details.