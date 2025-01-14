Man critically injured after being shot by girlfriend's ex, police say

Police are investigating a case, they believe, involves a man who was shot by his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend, in North Philadelphia early Tuesday.

According to police, in an incident that happened at a home along the 4600 block of Palethorp Street in North Philadelphia, before 6:30 a.m., a man believed to be in his 20s, was shot in front of the property.

Officials said that, through initial investigation, officials believe the man was targeted by his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend, who a police source told NBC10, pulled up at the scene in a vehicle, produced a firearm and opened fire.

Police have recovered a weapon and, officials said, they believe at least 16 shots were fired in this incident.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

The injured man, police officials said, was taken to a nearby hospital after the incident and he has been listed in critical condition.

Police did not say if they have apprehended the individual believed responsible for this incident, nor did they provide information as to why they believe the ex-boyfriend of the victim's girlfriend is suspected to be involved.

But, police officials did say an investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.