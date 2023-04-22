Man Checks Self Into Hospital, Dies Shortly After North Philadelphia Shooting

Police are investigating after, officials said, a man showed up at a local hospital on Friday night suffering from multiple gunshot wounds before ultimately dying of his injuries.

According to officials, the man -- whose identity police have not yet shared with NBC10 -- was immediately placed in critical condition after he arrived at a local hospital on Friday night, shortly before he was pronounced dead due to multiple gunshot wounds at about 11:44 p.m.

Investigators said that the individual was believed to have been shot several times during an incident that happened along the 2500 block of N. 17th Street that evening.

Investigators did not say if an arrest has yet been made in this incident, however an investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.