Man charged with killing 74-year-old mother in Ocean City, police say

A man has been arrested and charged after police said he murdered his mother in Cape May County, New Jersey Friday afternoon.

According to police, around 3:59 p.m. the Ocean City Police Department received a call from Jeffrey Surgent who said he suffered from mental illness and had just killed his mother.

Upon arrival at Surgent's residence, located at the 600 block of 6th Street in Ocean City, police found Surgent and the body of his 74-year-old mother, police said.

Police said Surgent was taken into custody without incident and charged with murder (1st degree), possession of weapon for an unlawful purpose (3rd degree) and unlawful possession of a weapon (4th degree).

Surget is in police custody at a secure medical facility, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.