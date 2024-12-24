Man charged, another sought in deadly 2023 shooting on I-95 in Delco

A man is in custody while Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a second suspect in a deadly shooting that occurred on I-95 in Delaware County last year.

On Oct. 7, 2023, at 1:22 a.m., state police responded to I-95 northbound at mile-marker 1.6 in Upper Chichester Township for a report of a shooting on the highway. When they arrived, they found the body of Chris Gordy inside a vehicle. Gordy had suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. A passenger inside the vehicle had also been shot multiple times.

Investigators identified Ronald Collins, 36, and Daryl Beckett, 35, both of Chester, Pennsylvania, as the suspects in the shooting. Both men were charged with murder, conspiracy and violations of the uniformed firearms act.

Collins was taken into custody on Dec. 12, 2024. Police continue to search for Beckett who is considered armed and dangerous.

Pennsylvania State Police Daryl Eugene Beckett

If you have any information on Beckett’s whereabouts, call 911 or Pennsylvania State Police at 484-840-1000. You can also leave a tip with Pennsylvania State Police by calling 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or submitting a tip online. All tipsters can be anonymous and are also eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime or the location of a wanted suspect or missing person.