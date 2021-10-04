Florida

Pa. Man Working in Florida Kills 3 Co-Workers in Rampage, Sheriff Says

Shaun Runyon, seven co-workers, and their families were living together at a home rented by a Pennsylvania company, J & B Electric, Inc.

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities said Sunday a third victim has died following a violent attack where an angry electrician wielding a knife and baseball bat killed three co-workers and injured another at the Florida home they shared.

Polk County Sheriff's officials said electrician Shaun Runyon got into the argument with his supervisor Friday, punching the man and fleeing the job site. He returned to the Davenport home where he was temporarily living with his co-workers Saturday and beat one man to death while he slept, killed another man on the front porch and chased another victim into the street, beating him badly with a bat, Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A fourth victim suffered critical injuries and later died at the hospital. Another man, his wife and their 7-year-old daughter escaped unharmed. Authorities did not release the identifies of the victims.

Runyon and seven co-workers and their families were living at the home rented by a Pennsylvania company, J & B Electric, Inc.

It's unclear what prompted the fight between 39-year-old Runyon and his supervisor Friday, but Sheriff Judd said he confessed.

Florida Coworkers Attacked
Polk County Sheriff's Office visa AP
This photo provided by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on Oct. 3, 2021, shows Shaun Runyon.

He was charged with three counts of first degree murder and one count of aggravated battery. It was not immediately clear if he had retained a lawyer to comment on the charges.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Jefferson Hospital 8 hours ago

Gunman Shoots, Kills Coworker Inside Hospital, Then Wounds 2 Police Officers

Delaware County 1 hour ago

Safety in Mind as Halloween Scares Return to Haunted ‘Motel'

Runyon fled the home, turning up hours later at the home of a random Lake Wales couple, wearing bloody clothes and telling them he’d been raped, according to the sheriff.

Judd said the man discarded his bloody clothes at the home as they urged him to go to the hospital where he was later taken into custody.

“He knew all of these victims. We have no idea what outraged him so bad that more than 24 hours later he would come back and make an attempt to kill every one of them,” Judd said.

Runyon also has a violent criminal history, the sheriff said, including a violent arrest dealing with strangulation in Pennsylvania. Online court records show that Runyon was set to be arraigned on those charges in Northampton County later this month.

This article tagged under:

FloridaLehigh ValleyPolk CountyPolk County Sheriff's OfficeJ&B Electric
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us