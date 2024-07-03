Man arrested in Missouri after raping woman, shooting her and her boyfriend in Philly, officials say

A man accused of raping a woman and shooting her as well as her boyfriend in Philadelphia last month was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Missouri.

Damonte Lewis, 32, was captured in Kansas City, the U.S. Marshals announced on Wednesday.

The USMS Western Missouri TF has arrested fugitive Damonte Lewis, 32, in Kansas City. Lewis was wanted by @PhillyPolice for the June 24 rape of a 39 year-old woman. Lewis is also a suspect in the shooting of the same woman, and her boyfriend, after the rape was reported. pic.twitter.com/3qKkDhkrNe — U.S. Marshals Service Philadelphia (@USMS_Philly) July 2, 2024

Lewis was wanted in connection to a rape and shooting that occurred in Philadelphia.

A 40-year-old man was shot in the neck while his 39-year-old girlfriend was shot in the shoulder inside a home on North Peach Street back on June 24 at 11:27 p.m., investigators said. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition while the woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police recovered a gun at the scene and said the motive in the shooting was “possibly domestic.”

Investigators identified Lewis as the suspect in the double shooting. The U.S. Marshals said Lewis also raped the 39-year-old woman.

Lewis has not yet been officially charged by Philadelphia police.

