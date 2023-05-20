Philadelphia

Man Arrested After Crashing Stolen Car With Child Inside, Police Say

The child's condition is unknown at this time

By Kaleah Mcilwain

A car was stolen with a child inside of it in North Philadelphia Saturday night.

A 30-year-old man stole a 2012 silver Acura from the 5600 block of 5th Street with a 9-year-old girl in the passenger seat, police said.

As the man tried to get away going southbound on 5th Street, the car crashed, according to police.

The suspect was arrested and transported to the hospital to be checked for injuries. The child is receiving medical treatment, there is no word on their condition.

At this time there is no further information on how the suspect stole the car.

This is a breaking news story. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

