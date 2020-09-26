Police Officer Shot

Man Accused of Shooting at 3 Plainclothes Philly Cops Turns Himself In

Jeffione Thomas was wanted on attempted murder charges for allegedly shooting at the officers Sept. 18.

By The Associated Press and NBC10 Staff

Police say one of two men accused of shooting at undercover officers in North Philadelphia a week ago is now in custody.

Police said 28-year-old Jeffione Thomas was accompanied by his attorney when he surrendered Friday to face charges of attempted murder.

The three plainclothes officers were riding in an unmarked police vehicle Sept. 18 in the Cedarbrook neighborhood when a man on a bicycle pedaled up beside the vehicle. Sgt. Eric Gripp told The Philadelphia Inquirer that the officers heard gunshots and then saw the cyclist, and one rolled down a window to ask if he was all right.

Gripp said the man cursed at the officers, pulled a gun from his waistband and opened fire. The vehicle went on a sidewalk and into a fence, and the officers got out, two of them returning fire. Police said a second male then began shooting in the officers' direction, putting them in a crossfire, before both men fled.

The vehicle was struck several times, and police say the officer driving was struck in the back but his vest stopped the bullet. The officers were treated and released that weekend.

Thomas faces attempted murder and firearms charges; authorities didn't immediately identify his attorney. The second gunman is still being sought.

