Pennsylvania

Man, 94, and son, 68, struck, killed by his rolling car, police say

Nathan Kobrin, 94, of Ardmore, and his son, Sydney Michael Kobrin, 68, of Bala Cynwyd, were both killed after the elderly man's car began rolling backwards in a driveway, police said

By David Chang

La víctima mortal no presentaba signos vitales cuando los oficiales arribaron al lugar.

An elderly man and his son were both struck and killed after his car began rolling backwards in the driveway of a home in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania, police said. 

On Monday, shortly after 9 a.m., Nathan Kobrin, 94, of Ardmore, was driving a Toyota Camry and pulled into a driveway on Pembree Terrace in Bala Cynwyd. As Kobrin exited the vehicle, the car began to roll backwards down the driveway, police said. 

The car struck Kobrin and continued backwards down the driveway and onto Liandrillo Road where it struck his son, 68-year-old Sydney Michael Kobrin of Bala Cynwyd, according to investigators. 

Both men suffered serious injuries and were taken to the hospital where they were both pronounced dead. 

During the investigation, Liandrillo Road was closed between Belmont Avenue and Trevor Lane for about three hours on Monday. 

Lower Merion Police continue to investigate the incident. 

