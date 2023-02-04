Lyft Driver From Philadelphia Missing in Florida

Police in Florida are searching for a former Philadelphian after his car was discovered while being driven by an individual who was wanted for murder.

The Associated Press reported that Gary Levin's red 2022 Kia Stinger was stopped after a police chase in North Carolina.

Law enforcement officials told the AP that Matthew Flores, 35 -- who is a suspect in a slaying that occurred in Florida on Jan. 24 -- was arrested after a chase with police on Thursday.

Levin, 74, has been missing since Monday.

He was last seen on security cameras, police say, walking into a WaWa in Boynton Beach, Florida. Later that day, his car, officials claim, was spotted in Miami, then in rural parts of Lake Okeechobee and in North Florida.

Levin had been living in Palm Beach Gardens in Florida, but, NBC10 has learned that he was a lifelong resident of Philadelphia who had only moved to the Sunshine State a couple of years ago.

Levin grew up along McKinley Street in Mayfair. Later, he moved to Richboro in Bucks County where he raised his family and ran a business called, Gary Levin Wholesale.

Levin's son, John, told NBC10 their family tradition was following the Eagles. He said he talked to his father just last weekend about how much they were looking forward to watching the Super Bowl.

In a statement Friday, the ride share company Lyft said that it is working with law enforcement officials to determine Levin's whereabouts.

“Our thoughts are with Mr. Levin’s family and loved ones during this deeply concerning time. We’ve been in touch with his family to offer our support, as well as with law enforcement to assist with their investigation," said the company, in a statement.