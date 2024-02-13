Large protest marching through Center City Philly is blocking traffic

A very large crowd of people is blocking the streets in Center City Philadelphia for a protest Tuesday night.

After 6 p.m. the large crowd could be seen marching through the streets in areas like South Broad Street and Rittenhouse Square,

SkyForce10 is over the scene and some in the crowd could be seen holding Palestinian flags, signs that say, "Free Rafah," "stop U.S. funding of Israeli apartheid," "Palestinian genocide" and more.

At this time who organized the protest is unknown.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for details.