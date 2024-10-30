Large clouds of smoke in Evesham Township as wildfire spreads

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is battling a wildfire in Evesham Township, Burlington County Wednesday afternoon.

The wildfire as of 5 p.m. has not been contained and is expected to burn approximately 41 acres.

Léelo en español aquí.

WILDFIRE ALERT: Evesham Twp., Burlington County



The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is on scene of a multi-acre wildfire burning in the area of Sycamore Avenue in Evesham Twp., Burlington County.



SIZE & CONTAINMENT

🔥 Multi-acre

🔥 0% contained pic.twitter.com/H0ftpAyHh9 — New Jersey Forest Fire Service (@njdepforestfire) October 30, 2024

The fire is burning in the area of Sycamore Avenue. Residents in the southern portion of the township will smell smoke until a soaking rain occurs, officials said.

So far, 15 structures have been burned but no evacuations have happened.

There are also no road closures.

Next update from officials expected at 7 p.m.