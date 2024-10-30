New Jersey

Large clouds of smoke in Evesham Township as wildfire spreads

By Kaleah Mcilwain

NBC Universal, Inc.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is battling a wildfire in Evesham Township, Burlington County Wednesday afternoon.

The wildfire as of 5 p.m. has not been contained and is expected to burn approximately 41 acres.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Léelo en español aquí.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The fire is burning in the area of Sycamore Avenue. Residents in the southern portion of the township will smell smoke until a soaking rain occurs, officials said.

So far, 15 structures have been burned but no evacuations have happened.

There are also no road closures.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Decision 2024 4 hours ago

Pa. judge extends early voting option in Bucks County after Trump's lawsuit

Decision 2024 4 hours ago

Pa. Secretary of the Commonwealth addresses election disinformation

Next update from officials expected at 7 p.m.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us