Kensington students win learning challenge, become ‘principal for a day'

Two students at a school in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood got the chance to become "principal for the day."

The students at Pan American Academy Charter School won a learning challenge over the winter break, and their reward was to take on the principal's duties.

"When we started out this competition, we didn't know who was going to earn principal for the day. But today we just happen to have a kindergartener and a first grader, and so far they're killing it," said Dr. Darcy Russotto, principal and CEO of Pan American Academy Charter School.

The kids even dressed up for the occasion and completed tasks the principal would typically do, including checking in on several classrooms and taking notes.

After walking around to different classrooms, the students shared with the teachers what they thought of their classes.