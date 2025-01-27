Katy Perry heading to Philly on US leg of worldwide ‘The Lifetimes Tour'

Katy Perry, the pop star and icon who, organizers say, has seen sold out shows on four continents, is headed to Philly as part of the United States leg of her upcoming worldwide, The Lifetimes Tour.

Organizers announced Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, that Perry is set to play the Wells Fargo Center on Aug. 9, 2025, on a tour in support of her new album, 143.

Perry will kick off The Lifetimes Tour in Mexico, on April 23, 2025, with seven arena shows.

The U.S. leg of the tour will launch in Houston, TX, on May 7 at the Toyota Center.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Tickets will be available beginning Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025 with Citi and Verizon presales. Then, an artist presale will launch on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025.

General ticket sales will begin on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025.

Tickets will be available at KatyPerry.com.

A full list of dates and locations for Katy Perry's The Lifetimes Tour:

4/23 - Mexico City, MX Arena CDMX

4/25 - Mexico City, MX Arena CDMX

4/26 - Mexico City, MX Arena CDMX

4/28 - Monterrey, MX Arena Monterrey

4/29 - Monterrey, MX Arena Monterrey

5/1 - Guadalajara, MX Arena Guadalajara

5/2 - Guadalajara, MX Arena Guadalajara

5/7 - Houston, TX Toyota Center

5/9 - Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center

5/10 - Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center

5/12 - Chicago, IL United Center

5/13 - Minneapolis, MN Target Center

5/15 - Denver, CO Ball Arena

5/17 - Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

5/20 - Austin, TX Moody Center

5/21 - Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

6/9 - Sydney, AU Qudos Bank Arena

6/10 - Sydney, AU Qudos Bank Arena

6/12 - Melbourne, AU Rod Laver Arena

6/13 - Melbourne, AU Rod Laver Arena

6/14 - Melbourne, AU Rod Laver Arena

6/17 - Brisbane, AU Brisbane Entertainment Centre

6/18 - Brisbane, AU Brisbane Entertainment Centre

6/22 - Perth, AU RAC Arena

6/23 - Perth, AU RAC Arena

6/26 - Adelaide, AU Adelaide Entertainment Centre

6/27 - Adelaide, AU Adelaide Entertainment Centre

6/29 - Adelaide, AU Adelaide Entertainment Centre

6/30 - Adelaide, AU Adelaide Entertainment Centre

7/12 - Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center

7/13 - Anaheim, CA Honda Center

7/15 - Inglewood, CA Kia Forum

7/18 - San Francisco, CA Chase Center

7/21 - Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

7/22 - Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

7/24 - Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

7/26 - Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre

7/29 - Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre

7/30 - Montréal, QC Bell Centre

8/1 - Québec City, QC Centre Videotron

8/3 - Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

8/5 - Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

8/6 - Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

8/8 - Boston, MA TD Garden

8/9 - Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

8/11 - New York, NY Madison Square Garden

8/14 - Newark, NJ Prudential Center

8/15 - Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena

8/17 - Raleigh, NC Lenovo Center

8/19 - Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

8/20 - Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

8/22 - Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

8/23 - Miami, FL Kaseya Center

9/6 - Santiago, CL Estadio Bicentenario LA Florida

9/9 - Buenos Aires, AR Movistar Arena

9/10 - Buenos Aires, AR Movistar Arena

9/14 - São Paulo, BR The Town 2025

10/7 - Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro

10/8 - Manchester, UK AO Arena

10/10 - Sheffield, UK Utilita Arena

10/11 - Birmingham, UK Utilita Arena

10/13 - London, UK The O2

10/14 - London, UK The O2

10/16 - Antwerp, BE Sportpaleis

10/19 - Copenhagen, DK Royal Arena

10/21 - Berlin, DE Uber Arena

10/23 - Cologne, DE Lanxess Arena

10/24 - Paris, FR Accor Arena

10/27 - Budapest, HU MVM Dome

10/28 - Kraków, PL Tauron Arena

10/30 - Prague, CZ O2 Arena

10/31 - Munich, DE Olympiahalle

11/2 - Bologna, IT Unipol Arena

11/4 - Paris, FR Accor Arena

11/5 - Paris, FR Accor Arena