King of Prussia

3 juveniles injured after fight on SEPTA bus near King of Prussia Mall, officials say

The incident happened Thursday around 8 p.m. on a Route 99 bus on Mall Boulevard, officials say

By Cherise Lynch

SEPTA bus sits idle
Getty Images

Three juveniles were injured following an altercation on a SEPTA bus near the King of Prussia Mall.

A SEPTA Spokesperson said this all started when a fight broke out between a group of juveniles on a Route 99 bus Thursday night on Mall Boulevard.

24/7 Philadelphia news stream: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Officials said three juveniles sustained minor injuries and were transported to the hospital.

SEPTA May 10

Person stabbed during altercation on SEPTA train at Center City station, officials say

Philadelphia May 12

Man arrested and charged for attacking an autistic man on a SEPTA train

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Two juveniles had stab-like wounds, but it is unclear if that was from a knife or possibly glass from a broken bottle, officials said.

According to officials, no bystanders were hurt.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

King of PrussiaPennsylvaniaSEPTAKing of Prussia Mall
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us