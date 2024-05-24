3 juveniles injured after fight on SEPTA bus near King of Prussia Mall, officials say

Three juveniles were injured following an altercation on a SEPTA bus near the King of Prussia Mall.

A SEPTA Spokesperson said this all started when a fight broke out between a group of juveniles on a Route 99 bus Thursday night on Mall Boulevard.

Officials said three juveniles sustained minor injuries and were transported to the hospital.

Two juveniles had stab-like wounds, but it is unclear if that was from a knife or possibly glass from a broken bottle, officials said.

According to officials, no bystanders were hurt.