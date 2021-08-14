NJ Woman Admits Drowning Adopted Puppy in Frozen Lake

A New Jersey woman will serve time in jail after admitting under oath to drowning her 10-month-old pet puppy in a lake.

Tonya Fea, 49, of Jefferson Township, pleaded guilty Thursday to animal cruelty charges after allegedly drowned her golden retriever puppy in a West Milford pond in April of 2019.

As part of a plea deal, Passaic County prosecutors recommended that Fea serve 180 days in jail followed by 5 years of probation and 100 days of community service.

According to a Facebook post published by Last Resort Animal Rescue back in april 2019, the dog was found "ice cold, frozen and soaked inside a cage" being weighed down in the water by a heavy crystal vase.

NorthJersey.com reported that Fea drowned the dog after allegedly panicking over the sick dog's expensive medical bills at the veterinary clinic.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Fea's is scheduled to be sentenced on October 5th.