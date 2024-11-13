Jack Stoll finds a new home one day after being released by the Eagles

Veteran tight end Jack Stoll, released Tuesday by the Eagles, has resurfaced in Miami.

The Dolphins on Wednesday were awarded Stoll on a waiver claim, and the 26-year-old Stoll is now on the Dolphins’ 53-man roster and must remain their for at least four weeks.

The Dolphins’ starting tight end is Jonnu Smith, an eight-year veteran with over 250 career receptions and 21 touchdowns, and they also have 2nd-year Julian Hill (13 career catches) and 7th-year pro Durham Smythe (4 catches this year) on the 53, with 3rd-year Tanner Conner (3 career catches) on Injured Reserve.

Stoll, who made the Eagles as an undrafted rookie in 2021, has played in 57 games with 28 starts and has 22 catches on 30 targets for 193 yards.

He played college football at Nebraska, where he caught 61 passes for 657 yards and six touchdowns in parts of four seasons.

The Dolphins are Stoll’s third team this year. After spending his first three seasons with the Eagles, he signed with the Giants in March but was released in August and re-joined the Eagles the next day. He’s been on and off the 53-man roster and practice squad this year and had two catches for 10 yards in 201 offensive snaps in seven games before he was released.

Going from the Eagles to the Dolphins, Stoll loses four games in the standings – the Eagles are 7-2, the Dolphins are 3-6 – and joins a team that hasn’t won a playoff game since 2000, when their quarterback was one-time Eagles practice squad member Jay Fiedler.

In Miami, Stoll joins other former Eagles Raheem Mostert, River Cracraft, Jordan Poyer and Duke Riley.

The Eagles released Stoll to clear roster space for left tackle Jordan Mailata, who they activated from Injured Reserve on Wednesday.

