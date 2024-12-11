Philadelphia

I-95 south closed following crash in Old City

By Kaleah Mcilwain

A stretch of I-95 south is closed following a crash in Old City Tuesday night.

Pennsylvania State police have the southbound lanes closed between the 676 east and Market Street exits.

The details of the crash are not clear at this time and there's no word on if someone is hurt.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

