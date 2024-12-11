I-95 south closed following crash in Old City

A stretch of I-95 south is closed following a crash in Old City Tuesday night.

Pennsylvania State police have the southbound lanes closed between the 676 east and Market Street exits.

The details of the crash are not clear at this time and there's no word on if someone is hurt.

I-95 Southbound is closed between 676 E and Market St exits due to a motor vehicle accident. Motorist should consider alternate routes and allow for additional travel time. Traffic information can be found at https://t.co/L4k64xbaqy.



— Philadelphia OEM (@PhilaOEM) December 11, 2024

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.