The front of a Northeast Philadelphia row home collapsed during an explosion Tuesday afternoon.

Philadelphia firefighters could be seen pouring water onto the exposed front of the house along Algard Street near Levick Street. Dozens of firefighters responded to the scene, the Philadelphia Fire Department said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Dozens of PFD members are responding on the 6300 block of Algard Street. Commissioner @ThielAdam will provide a briefing to media at the scene. pic.twitter.com/o6Cp2uGJhW — Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) April 6, 2021

The blast happened around 1:20 p.m. and left a 61-year-old man injured, Philadelphia police said. He was rushed to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

A second man was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, police said.

SkyForce10 was over the scene shortly after 1:30 p.m. Debris and bricks were scattered all over the front lawn. By 2 p.m., any fire appeared to be out.

Both neighboring homes also appeared to have some exterior damage.

The cause of the blast was under investigation. PGW crews were on the scene, police said.

This story is developing and will be updated.