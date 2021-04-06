Northeast Philadelphia

Explosion Rips Front Off Northeast Philly Home, Hurts 2

At least two people were hurt when an explosion ripped the front of an Algard Street home Tuesday afternoon, Philadelphia police say

By Dan Stamm

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The front of a Northeast Philadelphia row home collapsed during an explosion Tuesday afternoon.

Philadelphia firefighters could be seen pouring water onto the exposed front of the house along Algard Street near Levick Street. Dozens of firefighters responded to the scene, the Philadelphia Fire Department said.

The blast happened around 1:20 p.m. and left a 61-year-old man injured, Philadelphia police said. He was rushed to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

A second man was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, police said.

SkyForce10 was over the scene shortly after 1:30 p.m. Debris and bricks were scattered all over the front lawn. By 2 p.m., any fire appeared to be out.

Both neighboring homes also appeared to have some exterior damage.

The cause of the blast was under investigation. PGW crews were on the scene, police said.

This story is developing and will be updated.

