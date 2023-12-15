House apparently explodes in Berks County

A house apparently exploded in Berks County, Pennsylvania, Friday morning, leaving a hole in the side of it that exposed rooms inside.

The incident happened along Stump Lane in Bernville.

As SkyForce10 hovered overhead you could see an entire side of the white house apparently blasted off and on the ground nearby as first responders gathered nearby. A toilet and restroom were visible on the damaged second floor of the home.

SkyForce10

Berks County dispatchers said that several agencies were responding.

You could also see some people appearing to go through the debris and rubble.

No word yet on injuries or the full extent of damage.