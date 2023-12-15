BERKS COUNTY

House apparently explodes in Berks County

By Dan Stamm

house with front blasted off
SkyForce10

A house apparently exploded in Berks County, Pennsylvania, Friday morning, leaving a hole in the side of it that exposed rooms inside.

The incident happened along Stump Lane in Bernville.

As SkyForce10 hovered overhead you could see an entire side of the white house apparently blasted off and on the ground nearby as first responders gathered nearby. A toilet and restroom were visible on the damaged second floor of the home.

Hole in side of house
SkyForce10
Berks County dispatchers said that several agencies were responding.

You could also see some people appearing to go through the debris and rubble.

No word yet on injuries or the full extent of damage.

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

BERKS COUNTY
