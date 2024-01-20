Philadelphia

A man is dead after a hit-and-run in North Philly on Saturday night, police say

By Emily Rose Grassi

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a man was killed during a hit-and-run on Saturday night, officials said.

The crash happened on the 6100 block of North 10th Street just before 9 p.m., police said.

A man in his forties was hit by a car that then left the scene, according to officials.

First responders pronounced the victim dead just around 9 p.m., police said.

No arrests have been made, officials said. The investigation is being conducted by police and the Crash Investigation Division.

