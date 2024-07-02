High school football player shot, killed in Chester, officials say

A school district in Chester, Pennsylvania is mourning the loss of one of its own after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed Sunday night.

According to police, around 6:40 p.m. officers from the City of Chester Police Department responded to the area of 24th Street and Crosby Street after receiving reports of gunshots being fired.

Upon arrival, police said officers found a teen - later identified as 17-year-old Zaheem Sabree - laying on the street suffering from a gunshot wound to the left side of his head.

Police said Sabree was transported to the hospital were he later died from his injuries.

Police are now urging anyone with information regarding this incident to contact City of Chester Police Department Detective Michael Maher at 610-447-8428 or Delaware County Criminal Investigation Division Detective Sean Gallagher.

In a news release, Chester Upland School District confirmed that Sabree was a rising 12th grader and a dedicated member of the High School's football prom since his sophomore year.

District officials wrote a statement saying in part:

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this heartbreaking and difficult time.

The shocking passing of Zaheem yesterday is a major loss for our school community and affects everyone from classmates to teachers who had the privilege of knowing him. His dedication and spirit as a member of our High School football program is irreplaceable and he will be missed by his teammates and coaches, who remember him not just as a player, but as a friend on and off the field.

Although school is not in session for the summer months, CUSD has put support services in place for staff and students since yesterday, and these services will be available through Wednesday, July 3.

Support services will be available at STEM Academy at Showalter, located at 1100 W. 10th Street, Chester, PA 19013. Additionally, anyone who needs services next week is encouraged to reach out to the district’s central administration office."