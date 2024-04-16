Center City Philadelphia

Residents forced from Center City high-rise after fire on balcony

Residents of 2116 Chestnut said a balcony fire forced them from their units early on April 16, 2024

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

Residents were forced from a Center City Philadelphia high-rise early Tuesday morning as Philadelphia firefighters put out a fire.

The fire broke out around 2 a.m. on a patio of the 2116 Chestnut building along Chestnut Street, firefighters and residents said.

The fire department warned people to avoid the area of 22nd and Chestnut streets as crews worked to extinguish the blaze.

Evacuated residents told NBC10 that no one was hurt by the fire, which began on a balcony, possibly involving gardening materials.

They were let back in after a short while.

