New Jersey

Here's why it might cost you more to visit popular Jersey Shore towns next summer

By Ted Greenberg and Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

With winter fast approaching you probably aren't thinking about visiting the beach any time soon. However, two shore towns in New Jersey are already making moves that could end up costing you more when hitting the sand next year.

Borough leaders in Seaside Heights are set to hold a final vote next month on a plan to raise beach fees.

Léelo en español aquí.

Among the changes discussed are daily wristbands increasing from $10 to $13 and a weekly badge jump from $35 to $50.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This follows after elected officials in Cape May approved a cost hike for next summer with daily tags increasing from $2 and the rates for both weekly and seasonal tags increasing by $5.

Both shore towns cited the costs of beach maintenance as one of the reasons for the price hikes.

New Jersey Nov 21

Jersey Shore town rejects Verizon's plan to add more wireless equipment on utility poles

New Jersey Nov 16

First responders at the Jersey Shore run full-scale drills to prepare for the worst

“Inflation has killed us in terms of things that need to be purchased. Everything costs more,” Seaside Heights Borough Administrator Christopher Vaz told NBC10.

Officials are also preparing to possibly hike wages for seasonal employees because hiring has become more difficult.

“It's just been just been very competitive. We're competing against everybody, other Jersey Shore towns, amusement parks like Great Adventure and just retail stores," Vaz said.

Other shore towns such as Ocean City, Stone Harbor and Avalon have also increased the cost of beach tags in recent years.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyJersey Shore
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us