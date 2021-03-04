Gunmen Open Fire at Upper Darby Funeral for Person Who Was Killed in Philadelphia

What to Know Police said two gunmen walked up to a funeral in progress around 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Friends Southwestern Burial Ground on the 200 block of Powell Lane in Upper Darby and opened fire before fleeing the scene.

One person was grazed in the face and is expected to recover while a second shooting victim underwent surgery.

The service was for a person who had been shot and killed in Philadelphia about three days ago.

Police are searching for two gunmen who shot two people at an Upper Darby cemetery during a funeral service for a person who had been shot and killed in Philadelphia less than a week ago.

Police said the suspects walked up to a funeral in progress around 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Friends Southwestern Burial Ground on the 200 block of Powell Lane in Upper Darby and opened fire before fleeing the scene.

One victim was grazed in the face and is expected to recover, police told NBC10. A second shooting victim underwent surgery. Police have not yet revealed his or her condition.

The service was for a person who had been shot and killed in Philadelphia about three days ago. Police told NBC10 Thursday’s incident was directly connected to that shooting though Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy Burnhardt would not say whether the motive was revenge.

“We’re not there,” Bernhardt said. “I’m not willing to say that at the moment. We’re still looking into it. The investigation’s open.”

Police said they have surveillance video of the funeral shooting which they plan to release soon. They have not yet released a description of the suspects.