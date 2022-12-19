Philadelphia

Gunman Shoots Teen Boy in North Philadelphia

The 14-year-old boy was on the 2100 block of West York Street Monday night when a gunman opened fire. 

By David Chang

police line3

A gunman shot a teen boy in the back in North Philadelphia. 

The 14-year-old boy was on the 2100 block of West York Street Monday night when a gunman opened fire. 

The teen was shot at least once in the back and taken to Temple University Hospital. Officials have not yet revealed his condition. 

No arrests have been made and police have not yet released information on any suspects. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Philadelphia
