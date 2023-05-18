Gunman Shoots Father in Front of His Baby Boy, Police Say

Philadelphia Police are searching for a man who they say shot and critically injured a father in front of his baby boy.

On May 12, a 32-year-old man was walking with his infant son on the sidewalk along the 3700 block of Germantown Avenue in Philadelphia when they were approached by another man.

Police said the two men briefly spoke before the second man pulled out a gun and fired six shots. The 32-year-old man was shot four times in the leg. He was taken to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition. The man’s son was not injured during the shooting.

On Thursday, police released surveillance video of the suspect who they described as a medium built Black male with a full beard wearing a dark baseball cap and gray hoodie with a large front logo and black pants.

Surveillance photo of the suspect.

If you have any information on the man’s identity, please call Philadelphia Police.