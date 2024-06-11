New Jersey

Wear Orange concert brings gun violence awareness effort to Camden, NJ

June is National Gun Violence Awareness Month, and in honor of the event, organizers gathered for a concert in Camden, NJ, in an effort to call for the end to ongoing gun violence

By NBC10 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

June is National Gun Violence Awareness Month and on Monday, gun violence survivors joined family, friends and supporters for a free concert held in Camden, NJ.

The event was part of Wear Orange, an effort to end gun violence and honor those who have died to gun violence.

During the event, featuring Grammy-nominated Black Violin performed at Wiggins Waterfront Park in Camden and many in the crowd wore orange in support of those whose lives have been impacted by gun violence.

The day also included a resource fair with over 40 organizations offering services to support our community as well as several speakers.

According to a statement from organizers, Wear Orange originated on June 2, 2015 — what would have been Hadiya Pendleton’s 18th birthday. Pendleton, of Chicago, IL., was just 15-year-old when she was killed by being shot in the back.

Following her death, her friends chose to wear orange to honor her life, organizers said.

