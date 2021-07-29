Glenn ‘Hurricane' Schwartz to Discuss Climate Change at the Academy of Natural Sciences

Join NBC10 First Alert Meteorologist Glenn "Hurricane" Schwartz today at the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University as he discusses what the Philadelphia area needs to do to prepare for climate change.

Schwartz will discuss "Preparing for a Warmer, Wetter Philadelphia" at 7 p.m. as part of the Academy's Town Square series.

Schwartz will be joined by Jasmin Velez, the community outreach coordinator at Esperanza; Julia Rockwell, the manager of the Climate Change Adaptation Program, at the Philadelphia Water Department; and Mark Sabaj, collection manager of fishes at the Academy of Natural Sciences.

The event is free and available on Zoom. To register, visit the Academy Town Square page here.

In addition to being a meteorologist, Schwartz is an author and frequently writes and speaks about the impact of climate change.