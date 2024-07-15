Girl, 2, falls from Philly window in what police call ‘unusual incident'

A toddler was left in critical condition after falling from a second-story window in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood over the weekend.

The girl fell from a window along the 500 block of East Indiana Avenue on Saturday, July 13, 2024, around 9:10 p.m., Philadelphia police said Monday.

The girl was rushed to a children's hospital where she was listed in critical condition, investigators said.

The Special Victims Unit was investigating the case, which police termed an "unusual incident."

