A young girl is in the hospital after falling out of a row home in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, Wednesday night.

The 3-year-old girl fell out of a second-story window of a row home on the 100 block of North Evans Street around 7:15 p.m. The girl was flown to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia after suffering serious injuries.

Police are currently investigating.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.