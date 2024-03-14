Girl escapes assault, leads to man's arrest in Berks County, police say

A Pennsylvania man was arrested after police said he kidnapped and sexually assaulted a young girl in Berks County.

Liam Wilkinson, 24, of Blandon has been arrested and charged with rape, kidnapping and firearms-related offenses, police said.

According to the Reading Police Department, the incident took place in the area of N. 3rd Street and Douglass Street around 3 p.m. on March 13.

Investigators said Wilkinson approached a girl, displayed a firearm and forced her into a vehicle.

Wilkinson transported the girl to another location where he sexually assaulted her, police said. Fortunately, the girl was able to escape and contact law enforcement.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.

Police said Wilkinson was taken into custody without incident in Sinking Spring, Pennsylvania. He is currently awaiting arraignment.

The Reading Police Department urges anyone with information relevant to this incident to come forward and assist with the investigation.

You can contact the Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116 or Crime Alert Berks County at 877-373-9913.