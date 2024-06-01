Philadelphia

Girl found safe, unharmed after car was stolen with her still inside in N. Philly, police say

By Emily Rose Grassi

A man was arrested on Saturday after stealing a car with a young girl still inside in North Philadelphia, according to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department.

Just after 1:30 p.m., a man in his mid-twenties stole a blue Honda Odyssey on the 2600 block of North 16th Street, police said. The 11-year-old daughter of the person who owned the Honda was inside the vehicle.

Police said that the girl was found safe and unharmed along with the car on the 3200 block of Randolph Street.

The suspect was arrested without incident, according to officials.

