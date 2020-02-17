girl killed

Girl, 15, Shot to Death in Delaware Apartment

Teenager found shot to death inside Newport, Delaware, apartment over the weekend

By Dan Stamm

Police in Delaware are searching for a shooter after finding a teenage girl killed over the weekend.

Police were called to an apartment on Bennett Court just before 10 p.m. Saturday, Delaware State Police said Sunday.

Inside, police found 15-year-old Emoni Rivers-Boyd of Wilmington shot to death, investigators said.

Police called the death a homicide but didn’t reveal any information about a possible suspect. Both state police and Newport police continued to investigate.

State police asked anyone with information to call homicide Detective M. Csapo at 302-741-2729. People can also call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or leave a tip online.

