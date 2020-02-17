Girl, 15, Shot to Death in Delaware Apartment

Police in Delaware are searching for a shooter after finding a teenage girl killed over the weekend.

Police were called to an apartment on Bennett Court just before 10 p.m. Saturday, Delaware State Police said Sunday.

Inside, police found 15-year-old Emoni Rivers-Boyd of Wilmington shot to death, investigators said.

Police called the death a homicide but didn’t reveal any information about a possible suspect. Both state police and Newport police continued to investigate.

State police asked anyone with information to call homicide Detective M. Csapo at 302-741-2729. People can also call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or leave a tip online.